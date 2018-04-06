PACcoin Trading Down 8.7% This Week (CRYPTO:$PAC)

PACcoin (CURRENCY:$PAC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. PACcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $97,477.00 worth of PACcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PACcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, PACcoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,642.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.33 or 0.09184710 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025995 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00164748 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.01921520 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00022068 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015668 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002833 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002429 BTC.

About PACcoin

$PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 12th, 2013. PACcoin’s total supply is 3,880,657,660 coins. PACcoin’s official Twitter account is @http://www.paccoin.org/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PACcoin is /r/paccoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PACcoin’s official website is paccoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paccoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency to enable individuals to send money to each other directly without the need for banks. “

Buying and Selling PACcoin

PACcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase PACcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PACcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PACcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

