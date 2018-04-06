Pacific Gas and Electric (PCG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSE:PCG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “PG&E Corp boasts a solid portfolio of regulated utility assets that offer a stable earnings base and substantial long-term growth potential. Going forward, its bottom line will be driven by favorable decisions from the CPUC as well as long-term supply agreements, diversification into alternative power sources and infrastructure improvement programs, resulting in rate base growth. Based on the elimination of bonus depreciation as a result of the tax, the company expects its ratebase will increase by $500 million in 2018 and $300 million more in 2019. However, PG&E Corp. recently suspended its dividend on account of potential liabilities for October's Northern California wildfires. PG&E Corp.’s operations are subject to federal, state and local legislative requirements, as well as extensive environmental regulations. These may have led the company to underperform the broader industry in last one year.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PCG. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pacific Gas and Electric in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo cut Pacific Gas and Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pacific Gas and Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Pacific Gas and Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.61 price target (down from $44.68) on shares of Pacific Gas and Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,193. The stock has a market cap of $22,380.56, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of -0.01. Pacific Gas and Electric has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Pacific Gas and Electric had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Gas and Electric will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Simon sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $134,637.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $198,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,875 shares of company stock valued at $372,129. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas and Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas and Electric by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas and Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 82,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas and Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 127,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas and Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 49,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pacific Gas and Electric (PCG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/pacific-gas-and-electric-pcg-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Pacific Gas and Electric

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Gas and Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Gas and Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.