Pacific Gas and Electric (PCG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSE:PCG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Pacific Gas and Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Pacific Gas and Electric in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Gas and Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Gas and Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pacific Gas and Electric in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Gas and Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of Pacific Gas and Electric stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.93. 2,619,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741,551. Pacific Gas and Electric has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,380.56, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Pacific Gas and Electric had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Pacific Gas and Electric will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Gas and Electric news, COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 4,728 shares of Pacific Gas and Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $198,245.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Kane sold 936 shares of Pacific Gas and Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $39,246.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,051.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,875 shares of company stock worth $372,129. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Pacific Gas and Electric by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 804,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 493,763 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas and Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas and Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,028,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pacific Gas and Electric by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,524,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,560 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas and Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Gas and Electric

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

