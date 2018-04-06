Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Pacira Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.46. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.06.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The firm has a market cap of $1,220.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.96.

In other Pacira Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David M. Stack sold 28,885 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $1,160,888.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam extended release drug delivery technology, for use primarily in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

