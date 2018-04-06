Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Price

Media coverage about Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Packaging Co. of America earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.1378929230467 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKG. DA Davidson raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

NYSE:PKG traded down $3.02 on Friday, hitting $110.14. 573,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,597.37, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.82. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $131.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.86%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

