PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.73.

NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 423,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,120.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $54.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $289.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $375,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,747,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,452,000 after buying an additional 1,097,347 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $54,331,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,120,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,610,000 after buying an additional 794,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,945,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,839,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,907,000 after buying an additional 521,327 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of October 23, 2017, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 83 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

