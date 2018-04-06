Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Stock Price

Media headlines about Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) have trended positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Palo Alto Networks earned a news impact score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the network technology company an impact score of 45.372381727133 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.56 on Friday, hitting $193.84. 2,030,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,381.37, a P/E ratio of -113.36 and a beta of 0.93. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $197.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The network technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $542.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.86.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 55,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.52, for a total value of $9,928,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,632,777.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $5,518,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,960 shares of company stock valued at $40,083,399 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

