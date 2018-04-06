Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 15,614 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,614 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Washington Federal by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. Washington Federal Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,948.90, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.98 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

