18,125 Shares in Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,677,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,037,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,712,000 after purchasing an additional 245,262 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,259,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,711 shares in the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director G William Beale sold 32,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $1,271,978.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,490.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UBSH. BidaskClub raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Sandler O’Neill set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Merion Capital Group upped their price target on shares of Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSH opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Union Bankshares Corp has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2,397.42, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $90.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million. research analysts forecast that Union Bankshares Corp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Corporation is a financial holding company and bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: a community bank segment and mortgage loan origination business segment. The Company offers financial services through its community bank subsidiary, Union Bank & Trust (the Bank) and three non-bank financial services affiliates.

