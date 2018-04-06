Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 32,095 Forestar Group (FOR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.08% of Forestar Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,372,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Forestar Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,687 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after acquiring an additional 62,951 shares in the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,320,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 64,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 243,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares in the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Donald J. Tomnitz acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $96,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $866.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.80. Forestar Group has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 17.88, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate development company. The company engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of real estate, primarily single-family residential and mixed-use communities. It also sells residential lots to home builders; and commercial properties. As of December 31, 2017, Forestar Group Inc had 49 entitled, developed, or under development projects in 11 states and 16 markets planned for residential and commercial uses in the United States.

