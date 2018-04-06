Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $681,000 Position in Amkor Technology (AMKR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,647,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,536,000 after purchasing an additional 678,213 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,814,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,585,000 after acquiring an additional 63,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,771,000 after acquiring an additional 176,975 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,815,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,667 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2,336.28, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMKR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $681,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,776 shares in the company, valued at $554,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $681,000 Position in Amkor Technology (AMKR)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/paloma-partners-management-co-takes-position-in-amkor-technology-amkr-updated-updated.html.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.