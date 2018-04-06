Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Glu Mobile (GLUU)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 182,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.13% of Glu Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,143,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 120,550 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,793,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,142,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 722,564 shares in the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $513.34, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 41.28%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.51 million.

Several brokerages have commented on GLUU. ValuEngine cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.01.

In other Glu Mobile news, VP Gordon S. Lee sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $27,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Glu Mobile (GLUU)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/paloma-partners-management-co-takes-position-in-glu-mobile-inc-gluu-updated-updated.html.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.