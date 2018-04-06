Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $6.44 million and $1,092.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FORCE (FOR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000751 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000590 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is digitalpandacoin.org. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

