Analyzing Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) and Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ: PZZA) and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Papa John’s Pizza pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Papa John’s Pizza pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Papa John’s Pizza has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Papa John’s Pizza and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa John’s Pizza 0 7 3 0 2.30 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory 0 0 0 0 N/A

Papa John’s Pizza presently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.54%. Given Papa John’s Pizza’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Papa John’s Pizza is more favorable than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Papa John’s Pizza and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa John’s Pizza $1.78 billion 1.13 $102.29 million $2.62 23.87 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory $38.30 million 1.89 $3.45 million N/A N/A

Papa John’s Pizza has higher revenue and earnings than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Papa John’s Pizza shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Papa John’s Pizza shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Papa John’s Pizza and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa John’s Pizza 5.79% -366.49% 18.16% Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory 8.50% 16.75% 10.93%

Summary

Papa John’s Pizza beats Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Papa John’s Pizza Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 5,199 Papa John's restaurants, which included 743 company-owned and 4,456 franchised restaurants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments, Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 350 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries. As of March 31, 2017, it operated 4 Company-owned, 83 licensee-owned, and 283 franchised Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stores operating in the United states, Canada, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates; 5 Company-owned cafés, 105 franchised cafés, and 40 licensed locations located in the United states and Canada; and self-serve frozen yogurt cafés under the U-Swirl, Yogurtini, CherryBerry, Yogli Mogli Frozen Yogurt, Fuzzy Peach Frozen Yogurt, Let's Yo!, and Aspen Leaf Yogurt names. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, Colorado.

