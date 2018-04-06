Paragon Commercial Corp (PBNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Paragon Commercial Corp (NASDAQ:PBNC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Paragon Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paragon Commercial during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Paragon Commercial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paragon Commercial during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paragon Commercial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paragon Commercial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBNC stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.83. 63,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,528. The stock has a market cap of $293.94 and a PE ratio of 20.16. Paragon Commercial has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Paragon Commercial Company Profile

Paragon Commercial Corporation is a bank holding company for Paragon Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general commercial banking in Wake and Mecklenburg Counties, North California. The Bank offers private banking and commercial banking services. Its private banking services include deposit services, such as debit cards and safe deposit boxes.

