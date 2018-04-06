Paragon Price Down 6.4% This Week (CRYPTO:PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. In the last seven days, Paragon has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Paragon token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002836 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, EtherDelta, HitBTC and Livecoin. Paragon has a total market cap of $12.14 million and approximately $70,354.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002951 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00677076 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014167 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00185672 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035651 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00046029 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon launched on October 26th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,601 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,936,601 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paragon seeks to pull the cannabis community from marginalized to the mainstream by building blockchain into every step of the cannabis industry and by working toward full legalization.Paragon's strength lies in the unique blockchain/cannabis connection that uses smart contracts. More uses of cannabis are coming to light, and Paragon wants to accelerate that process. Paragon wants to move forward in an ethical, morally responsible, and legal way.”

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Tidex, HitBTC and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

