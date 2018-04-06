Park National (PRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

NYSEAMERICAN PRK traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,303. Park National has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $116.75.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Park National had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $85.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.71 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.

In other Park National news, Director Robert E. Oneill sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $37,951.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,942.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRK. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in Park National by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Park National by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Park National by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Park National by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Park National by 273.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

About Park National

Park National Corporation (Park) is a financial holding company. Park’s principal business consists of owning and supervising its subsidiaries. Park’s banking operations are conducted through The Park National Bank (Park National Bank). Its segments include Park National Bank, Guardian Financial Services Company (Guardian Finance) and SE Property Holdings, LLC (SEPH).

