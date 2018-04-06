Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in Park-Ohio by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Park-Ohio by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Park-Ohio by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. 31,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $47.90.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.10 million. sell-side analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

