Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

NASDAQ PKBK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,070. The stock has a market cap of $166.86, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.24. Parke Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.27 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 23.60%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $73,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,074.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $152,471.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,860 shares of company stock worth $339,282 in the last ninety days. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,157,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Parke Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full commercial service bank, with focus on providing personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses in Gloucester, Atlantic and Cape May Counties in New Jersey and the Philadelphia area in Pennsylvania.

