ValuEngine Upgrades Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) to Hold

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 29th.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PE. SunTrust Banks set a $34.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase set a $45.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

PE stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.59. 1,122,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,345. The stock has a market cap of $8,664.04, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $311.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 11.04%. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Bryan Sheffield acquired 189,500 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $4,991,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,533,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,780,879.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $212,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,431.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

