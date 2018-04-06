Patten Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,150,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,425,920,000 after buying an additional 5,446,930 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8,578.9% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,757,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,235 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 30.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,977,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,593 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,023,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 71.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,949,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $317,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $77.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.81.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.66. 5,469,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,761,077. The stock has a market cap of $63,489.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

