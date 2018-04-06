Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.64 Million

Analysts expect Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) to announce $110.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.49 million. Paylocity posted sales of $90.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $110.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $369.60 million to $370.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $451.09 million per share, with estimates ranging from $442.30 million to $457.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Paylocity had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. TheStreet cut Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

In related news, Director Ellen Carnahan acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,395.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,320.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 63,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $2,870,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,927 shares of company stock valued at $13,750,422 over the last 90 days. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Paylocity by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 48,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Paylocity by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,664.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.86, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.13.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM), software solutions for medium-sized organizations. The Company’s services are provided in a software-as-a-service delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. The cloud-based platform provides a suite of applications using a multi-tenant architecture.

