First Analysis Increases Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $65.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target hoisted by First Analysis from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, March 19th, MarketBeat reports. First Analysis currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Paylocity from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.72 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.57.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $52.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2,634.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.00. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.03 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 6,747 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $312,588.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Carnahan acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,395.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,320.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,927 shares of company stock worth $13,750,422. 48.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

