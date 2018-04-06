Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Payment Data Systems (PYDS) Share Price

Media headlines about Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Payment Data Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8109122509743 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

PYDS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. 52,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,777. Payment Data Systems has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Payment Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Payment Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Payment Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st.

Payment Data Systems Company Profile

Payment Data Systems, Inc is engaged in the business of processing electronic payments for other companies, including a range of automated clearing house (ACH) processing, credit, prepaid card and debit card-based processing. The Company is an integrated payment solutions provider offering a range of services to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers.

