PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Research Coverage Started at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. Johnson Rice’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PDCE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

PDCE opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. PDC Energy has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3,098.39, a PE ratio of -13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.66.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $189.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.28 million. equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $55,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $73,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,026 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,391.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,814 shares of company stock worth $1,865,358. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 62,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 109,202 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 24.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 506,655 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $24,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

