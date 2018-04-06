Peak Resorts (SKIS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Peak Resorts earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.6036622140559 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of SKIS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,289. Peak Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.65 million. Peak Resorts had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. sell-side analysts predict that Peak Resorts will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Peak Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Peak Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peak Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peak Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Peak Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.11.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc owns and operates ski resorts throughout the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast United States. Its ski resort operations consists of snow skiing, snowboarding, and other snow sports. The company was founded on September 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Wildwood, MO.

