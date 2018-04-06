Pearson (PSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 43,486 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 886,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 330,395 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 94,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSO stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.36. 406,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,042. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,220.25, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.1666 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies for teachers and students worldwide. It operates through North America, Growth, and Core segments. The company offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

