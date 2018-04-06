Somewhat Critical News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Price

Media stories about Pearson (NYSE:PSO) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pearson earned a news sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 48.4908116832444 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

PSO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,157.80, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies for teachers and students worldwide. It operates through North America, Growth, and Core segments. The company offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

