Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Bloomsbury Publishing (BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMY. Numis Securities raised their price target on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing from GBX 238 ($3.34) to GBX 248 ($3.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Investec raised their price target on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing from GBX 210 ($2.95) to GBX 215 ($3.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of LON BMY opened at GBX 184 ($2.58) on Wednesday. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 1 year low of GBX 150 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 192 ($2.70).

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

