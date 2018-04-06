Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for SDL (SDL)

SDL (LON:SDL)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SDL. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of SDL from GBX 590 ($8.28) to GBX 560 ($7.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. Citigroup raised shares of SDL to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($7.02) to GBX 490 ($6.88) in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Numis Securities raised shares of SDL to an “add” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.53) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of SDL in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 483.75 ($6.79).

Shares of LON:SDL opened at GBX 409 ($5.74) on Wednesday. SDL has a 12-month low of GBX 333 ($4.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 674.50 ($9.47).

SDL (LON:SDL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 18.90 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 19.20 ($0.27) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00). The company had revenue of £285.70 million for the quarter. SDL had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 2.66%.

In other SDL news, insider Adolfo Hernandez purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.42) per share, with a total value of £77,200 ($108,366.09).

SDL Company Profile

SDL plc provides translation and content management services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

