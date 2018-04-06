Blancco Technology Group (BLTG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) in a report issued on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a GBX 126 ($1.77) price target on the stock.

Shares of BLTG stock opened at GBX 68.26 ($0.96) on Monday. Blancco Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 48 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 252.45 ($3.54).

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile

Blancco Technology Group Plc, formerly Regenersis Plc, is a provider of mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions. The Company’s segments include Erasure and Diagnostics. The Erasure segment focuses on development and delivery of solutions, and includes Blancco, which provides erasure software; SafeIT, which is engaged in cloud and networked data erasure business, and Tabernus, which is engaged in providing software erasure products.

