Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for KCOM Group (LON:KCOM)

KCOM Group (LON:KCOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th. They currently have a GBX 150 ($2.11) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. FinnCap decreased their target price on shares of KCOM Group from GBX 130 ($1.82) to GBX 120 ($1.68) and set a “corporate” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KCOM Group from GBX 105 ($1.47) to GBX 100 ($1.40) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of KCOM stock opened at GBX 92.80 ($1.30) on Monday. KCOM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 85.30 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 111.25 ($1.56).

KCOM Group Company Profile

KCOM Group PLC provides IP-based communication and collaboration services to enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers in the United Kingdom. It operates through Hull and East Yorkshire, Enterprise, and National Network Services segments. The company provides consulting, design, implementation, and managed services related to the collaborative systems and cloud markets; communication and Internet-based services; and network connectivity and related services.

