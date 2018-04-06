Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Moneysupermarket.com (MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MONY. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($4.14) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Moneysupermarket.com from GBX 355 ($4.98) to GBX 300 ($4.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price target on Moneysupermarket.com from GBX 350 ($4.91) to GBX 330 ($4.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.63) price target (down from GBX 335 ($4.70)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.com in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moneysupermarket.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 333.08 ($4.68).

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 287.10 ($4.03) on Wednesday. Moneysupermarket.com has a 12-month low of GBX 241.40 ($3.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 369 ($5.18).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price comparison sites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services, and MoneySavingExpert.com. It operates MoneySuperMarket.com, a price comparison Website that provides a place for consumers and providers to compare car, home, life, and travel insurance brands; credit card and personal loan providers; and energy providers.

