Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for PureTech Ventures (PRTC)

PureTech Ventures (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 259 ($3.64) price target on shares of PureTech Ventures in a report on Monday, January 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 248 ($3.48) price target on shares of PureTech Ventures in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, N+1 Singer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Ventures in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PureTech Ventures has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 260.20 ($3.65).

LON PRTC opened at GBX 154.88 ($2.17) on Wednesday. PureTech Ventures has a 1-year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.58).

In related news, insider Robert Langer bought 4,300 shares of PureTech Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £6,966 ($9,778.21).

PureTech Ventures Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

