Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Topps Tiles (TPT)

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday.

TPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.26) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of Topps Tiles stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.98) on Wednesday. Topps Tiles has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 107 ($1.50).

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, mosaic, conservatory, wet and living rooms, hallway, and bedroom tiles.

