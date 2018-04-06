Peerguess (GUESS) Trading Down 26.4% This Week

Peerguess (CURRENCY:GUESS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Peerguess token can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Stocks.Exchange. Peerguess has a total market capitalization of $93,017.00 and $493.00 worth of Peerguess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peerguess has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00677861 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00185651 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035337 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046369 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Peerguess

Peerguess launched on December 10th, 2017. Peerguess’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,075,334 tokens. Peerguess’ official Twitter account is @peerguess. The official message board for Peerguess is medium.com/@peerguess. Peerguess’ official website is peerguess.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerguess is a cryptocurrency price ticker app designed to predict price movements in Bitcoin in the next 24h. It allows users to guess future prices to earn gems, learn about community tendencies and have access to the sophisticated data to improve their intuition. The aforementioned Gems can be converted to GUESS, an Ethereum-based token that acts the main currency in the platform allowing users to access aditional features. “

Buying and Selling Peerguess

Peerguess can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Peerguess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerguess must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerguess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peerguess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerguess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.