59,378 Shares in Inergy (CEQP) Purchased by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inergy (NYSE:CEQP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. Inergy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Inergy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inergy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Inergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Inergy by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inergy by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Inergy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Inergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo upgraded Inergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays set a $31.00 price target on Inergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Inergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

NYSE CEQP opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,852.02, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. Inergy has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $29.25.

Inergy (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.81 million. Inergy had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. analysts forecast that Inergy will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Thornbury Halpin III acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inergy Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP owns and operates energy midstream infrastructure and engages in the natural gas liquids marketing, supply and logistics business. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services and processing, treating and compression services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays in North Dakota, West Virginia, Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

