11,088 Shares in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Purchased by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Core Laboratories makes up about 1.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

CLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.94 price objective for the company. Loop Capital set a $115.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Shares of CLB opened at $109.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,718.51, a PE ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.55 and a 52 week high of $121.39.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

