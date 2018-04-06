Penbrook Management LLC Takes Position in DSW, Inc. (NYSE:DSW)

Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DSW, Inc. (NYSE:DSW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.05% of DSW at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSW. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DSW during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in DSW by 1.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 512,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DSW by 6.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in DSW by 45.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in DSW by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William L. Jordan sold 34,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $773,237.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,201.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DSW stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. DSW, Inc. has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,767.13, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. DSW had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that DSW, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is an increase from DSW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. DSW’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of DSW in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on shares of DSW and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of DSW from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, DSW and Affiliated Business Group. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids.

