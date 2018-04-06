Penbrook Management LLC Invests $5.40 Million in Data I/O Co. (DAIO)

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 448,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,398,000. Data I/O accounts for about 4.9% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned 5.44% of Data I/O as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Data I/O by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Data I/O by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Data I/O by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 44,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Data I/O in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Data I/O by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. 44.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $7.41 on Friday. Data I/O Co. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on DAIO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Data I/O from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Data I/O in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation provides programming and associated intellectual property management solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in the manufacturing of flash, microcontrollers and flash-memory-based intelligent devices. It designs, manufactures and sells programming systems used by designers and manufacturers of electronic products.

