Penbrook Management LLC Buys Shares of 121,125 Chegg (CHGG)

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 121,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000. Chegg accounts for 1.8% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Chegg as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 184.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,927,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,178 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2,120.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 856,377 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,845,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 954.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 635,976 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,363,000 after purchasing an additional 409,956 shares during the period.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,007,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Esther Lem sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 505,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,587,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 962,200 shares of company stock valued at $19,307,544. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,216.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.89, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.44. Chegg has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $23.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.61 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through a private placement purchase. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc is a student-first connected learning platform. The Company helps students study for college admission exams, find the colleges, get grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. The Company matches domestic and international students with colleges, universities and other academic institutions (collectively referred to as colleges) in the United States.

