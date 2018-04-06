Penbrook Management LLC Buys New Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.76.

TRGP stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $9,602.27, a P/E ratio of -105.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

