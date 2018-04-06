PeopleCoin (MEN) Trading 1% Higher This Week

PeopleCoin (CURRENCY:MEN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. PeopleCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of PeopleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PeopleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PeopleCoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002951 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00677076 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014167 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00185672 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035651 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00046029 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

PeopleCoin Profile

PeopleCoin’s total supply is 750,231,505 coins. PeopleCoin’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews. PeopleCoin’s official website is www.peoplecoin.pw.

PeopleCoin Coin Trading

PeopleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase PeopleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeopleCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeopleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

