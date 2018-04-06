People's United Financial (PBCT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. People's United Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.9614966606792 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. 4,548,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,508.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. People's United Financial has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $20.26.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $379.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.70 million. People's United Financial had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 20.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that People's United Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut People's United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded People's United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut People's United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS assumed coverage on People's United Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $21.00 price target on People's United Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. People's United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

In related news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 4,300 shares of People's United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $85,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,614.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Galan G. Daukas sold 5,612 shares of People's United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $109,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,533 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company of People’s United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

