Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Sells $54,128.00 in Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $54,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.25. 2,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.39 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 19.74%. equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 416,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 538,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after buying an additional 127,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PUB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Peoples Utah Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 18 retail banking locations, two residential mortgage offices and other support facilities operated through its banking subsidiary, People’s Intermountain Bank (PIB or the Bank). The Company provides full-service retail banking in the state of Utah, including a range of banking and related services to locally owned businesses, professional firms, real-estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers.

