Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Director Sells $63,140.00 in Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PUB stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.05. 6,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,903. The stock has a market cap of $600.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $28.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.39 million. analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUB. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 411,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 167,536 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 38,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PUB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 18 retail banking locations, two residential mortgage offices and other support facilities operated through its banking subsidiary, People’s Intermountain Bank (PIB or the Bank). The Company provides full-service retail banking in the state of Utah, including a range of banking and related services to locally owned businesses, professional firms, real-estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers.

