Pepe Cash Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Pepe Cash has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Pepe Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif, Counterparty DEX and Tux Exchange. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $16.80 million and $32,978.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00679562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184478 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00035287 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash's total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders.

The official website for Pepe Cash is rarepepedirectory.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Counterparty DEX, Tux Exchange and Zaif. It is not presently possible to buy Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

