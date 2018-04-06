Pernix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTX) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -0.03

Media headlines about Pernix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTX) have trended somewhat negative on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pernix Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.6622641306483 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Pernix Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.53. 55,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,248. Pernix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pernix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter.

Pernix Therapeutics Company Profile

Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated products that address unmet medical needs. It focuses on underserved therapeutic areas, such as central nervous system (CNS), including neurology and psychiatry, as well as other specialty therapeutic areas.

