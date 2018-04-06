Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,744.11, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $63.68 and a 1 year high of $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGO. Leerink Swann started coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

In related news, CEO Uwe Roehrhoff acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.85 per share, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier that develops, manufactures and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) and generic prescription (Rx) pharmaceuticals, infant formulas, nutritional products, animal health, dietary supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and medical diagnostic products, and Multiple Sclerosis drug Tysabri.

