Perrigo (PRGO) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Perrigo earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1212886649339 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Perrigo stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.09. The stock had a trading volume of 874,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $11,744.11, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $63.68 and a 12 month high of $95.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 15.42%.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price objective on Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

In related news, CEO Uwe Roehrhoff bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.85 per share, with a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,065. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

